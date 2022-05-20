MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Magnolia began the celebration for their 33rd Annual Blossom Festival and 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off this weekend.
The Blossom Festival kicked off on May 20 and will run until May 21. The steak cook off and much more is set for Saturday, May 21.
“I’m excited! I figured I’d be one of the first ones up here and enjoy all the free gifts they also give out,” said life-long resident Shawn Warlick.
Schedule of events
Friday May 21:
8:00 PM
FREE Concert Featuring Austin Burke
Albemarle Stage in the Square Park
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Safe Light – 2:00 PM
Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament
Lake Columbia
7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Information Booth
7:00 AM
Registration begins for Canine Fun Show
7:30 AM
5K Race
8:30 AM Walk/Fun Run
8:00 AM
Canine Fun Show
North of Wilson Garden
9:00 AM – All Day
Craft Show and Food Court
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Rods & Ribeyes Car Show at Farmers Bank parking lot
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
72nd Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Magnolia Blossom Festival Crystal & Fossil Digging
at the Food Court
10:00 AM Parade of Cooks
11:00 AM
Tommy Terrific Magic Show
Magnolia Arts
1:00 PM
Tommy Terrific Magic Show
Magnolia Arts
4:00 PM
Pick up art from Magnolia Arts
6:00 PM
Serving Lines Open-World Championship Steak Cook-off
7:00 PM
Cooking Teams Walk the Red Carpet
The Square Park
7:30 PM Awards Ceremony for the World ChampionshipSteak Cook-off Albemarle Stage