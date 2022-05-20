MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Magnolia began the celebration for their 33rd Annual Blossom Festival and 32nd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off this weekend.

The Blossom Festival kicked off on May 20 and will run until May 21. The steak cook off and much more is set for Saturday, May 21.

“I’m excited! I figured I’d be one of the first ones up here and enjoy all the free gifts they also give out,” said life-long resident Shawn Warlick.

The festival returns this year with several music acts, vendors and craft entertainments.

Schedule of events

Friday May 21:

8:00 PM

FREE Concert Featuring Austin Burke

Albemarle Stage in the Square Park

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Safe Light – 2:00 PM

Tom Dehoney Fishing Tournament

Lake Columbia

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Information Booth



7:00 AM

Registration begins for Canine Fun Show

7:30 AM

5K Race

8:30 AM Walk/Fun Run

8:00 AM

Canine Fun Show

North of Wilson Garden

9:00 AM – All Day

Craft Show and Food Court

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Rods & Ribeyes Car Show at Farmers Bank parking lot

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

72nd Magnolia Arts Annual Art Show

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Magnolia Blossom Festival Crystal & Fossil Digging

at the Food Court

10:00 AM Parade of Cooks

11:00 AM

Tommy Terrific Magic Show

Magnolia Arts

1:00 PM

Tommy Terrific Magic Show

Magnolia Arts

4:00 PM

Pick up art from Magnolia Arts

6:00 PM

Serving Lines Open-World Championship Steak Cook-off

7:00 PM

Cooking Teams Walk the Red Carpet

The Square Park

7:30 PM Awards Ceremony for the World ChampionshipSteak Cook-off Albemarle Stage