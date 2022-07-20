EUDORA, Ar. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Eudora is still facing the issue of being able to provide clean drinking water to their residents. According to people in the area the water has been in these unsanitary conditions for years now.

Its been years now and when you run it it’s like you can smell chlorine, it’s got a real strong odor to it. Resident of Eudora

Many people are unable to shower, do laundry, or even cook because of how unsanitary the water currently is. Avery Terry a local business owner says the ongoing water issues are affecting his business.

I have to buy a lot of bottled water to cook with because we cant use the water to cook or eat so that does affect me in those small little areas, because I wouldn’t have to buy any water at that point. Avery Terry, Owner of Grill & Chill

Currently there is no time limit on when the parts will arrive to fix their water treatment plant due to back order issues.