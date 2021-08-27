Citizens and the city of Monroe prepare for hurricane Ida

MONROE,La–(KTVE/KARD) The city of Monroe has opened sandbag operations in preparation of storm Ida, while sandbags are helpful what other ways can you protect yourself during the storm?

With storm Ida on the horizon Troop F public information officer Michael Reichardt urges citizens to stay off the roads and, in their homes,

Michael Reichardt Public information officer Troop F “Nobody really needs to be driving during a hurricane or a tropical storm anyway. with the winds and the rain as it is ,the chance of you being involved in a crash goes up of course just stay home.”

As the storm approaches, it’s important to be prepared for outages as well. West Monroe resident Raymond Davis says he’s purchasing a generator in preparation for the storm. Generators can be found at several hardware stores, but they must be used with safety precautions.

Raymond Davis “Purchasing this item here today will keep my house powered. Make sure you don’t do it inside a building, number two make sure that you have a license electioneer on the pole to do the power for you, and from that point on run whatever the manual is asking you to do.”



Ida is expected to hit the “Arklamiss” on August 29th 2021. We will keep you updated on air and online as this story progresses.