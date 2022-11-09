LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democrat Chris Jones issued a statement Wednesday morning conceding the election to Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders and congratulating her on her win.

Jones issued a statement acknowledging Huckabee Sanders victory and the historic nature of her accomplishment. Huckabee Sanders will be the state’s first female governor when she takes the oath of office.

“History was made. Sarah’s election has shown women, including my little girls, that being a woman is no longer a barrier to becoming governor in our state,” Jones said.

Officials with the Huckabee Sanders campaign said they received a call from Jones before issuing his statement.

“The Governor-elect spoke by phone with Chris Jones this [Wednesday] morning. They had a nice visit, and she is appreciative of the call.” Huckabee Sanders spokesman Judd Deere said.

Jones concluded by calling for bipartisan unity in the state.

“Together, let’s resolve to lift up Arkansas – Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians – to lift up all Arkansans and recommit to freedom, justice, and democracy. Let’s recommit to showing up for each other, for our neighbors. Arkansas is worth it. Arkansans are worth it.” Chris Jones, Nov. 9 statement

Huckabee Sanders will take her oath of office Jan. 10, 2023.