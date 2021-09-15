Chris Demirdjian to be the new NBC10 Evening News Anchor

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE’s Sports Director, Chris Demirdjian will be the new NBC10 Evening News Anchor.

Chris Demirdjian has been a sports reporter at KTVE for the last six years and is currently the Sports Director. He will join the anchor desk with Christina Jensen.

“It is such an honor to be given this opportunity,” says Chris. “I love working here at KTVE and I am excited to anchor with Christina. I look forward to the new opportunities that come with this position.”

Demirdjian will continue to be the Sports Director as well as taking on this new role to bring you the most up to date news coverage. He will begin his new role in early October.