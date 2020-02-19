Choudrant man arrested for child endangerment

Choudrant, La. (02/19/20)— A Choudrant man was booked on Feb. 12 into the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville after being accused of battering his spouse and endangering their 8-month-old daughter.

Wesley Aaron Coats, age 25, was charged with domestic abuse battery with strangulation and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. No bail had been set pending a hearing in Third Judicial District Court.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said Coats had an argument with his spouse on Feb. 6 as the mother got up and started getting ready for work.

Coats told her to call his boss and tell him he was sick and couldn’t come to work.

However, she got the baby ready and in her car seat and told him to get up and she would drop him off at his job.

Gates said she told deputies he got angry and while holding the baby in its car seat, he grabbed the mother by the throat. During the struggle, the spouse fell out the back door.

Gates said after that the baby was strapped into the backseat of the car and just before getting to his work site, the suspect grabbed the gear shift and began pulling it rapidly up and down.

He said the spouse was yelling at him to stop that he could cause them to wreck or he could damage the car.

Deputies reported that when she tried to forcibly remove his hand from the gear shift, he slapped the woman causing her glasses to fly off her face and her head to bounce off the driver’s side window.

She then dropped Coats off at his job and drove to a friend’s house, who then called the sheriff’s office.

