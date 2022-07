MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022-2023 school year is approaching soon. The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana shared information about its Backpack & School Supply Drive-Thru Giveaway. Organizers scheduled the event for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 9 a.m. while supplies last at 117 Hall Street in Monroe.

Photo courtesy of Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana

The following groups are event sponsors: