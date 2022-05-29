MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s known that car seats can save the lives of children involved in accidents. However nearly 75 percent of car and booster seats are not installed correctly.

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the Louisiana State Police and other local first responders set up a child safety seat check to properly install car seats. This comes after a 40 hour certification class that certified 16 local technicians to certify that your children’s seats are correctly installed.

“The simplest mistake of a child restraint can be catastrophic in a crash. I myself have been checking seats for over 20 years and I’ve never found one in the right in 20 years”, said Jeff Sanders, lead instructor for child safety.

If you want to ensure that your child’s seat is properly installed, you can have their seats checked by the Louisiana State Police as well as the Monroe Police Department.