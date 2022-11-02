Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 5, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by agents of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in reference to an investigation into child pornography allegedly involving a West Carroll Parish man. According to deputies, agents were in possession of pictures, social media, and other outlets that led them to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Delahoussaye of Oak Grove, La.

On October 18, 2022, the suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of Pornography Involving a Juvenile and Sexual Battery. He was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.