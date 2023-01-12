MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum expects to open its Aviation Park within the next few months. We learned more about the park and some of the team behind restoring the aircrafts.

Construction is drawing near the end, and soon, the public will be able to experience the hard work put into this addition. Nell Calloway, the CEO and President of the museum, shared a little about the process it took to get to this point.

They started actual construction in June of 2020, and it was supposed to been finish in November of 2020. We’re very excited because we’re almost there. In just two or three months we should be able to put the planes under there and to display the planes under the covering. And we started it because we have a great restoration team here. Nell Calloway – CEO and President of Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

We spoke to one of the volunteers on the restoration team about why he is involved in this project.

One it gives me something to do, I’m retired. I enjoy being around planes; I was in the air force. This is a bunch of guys together and we have a good time, and we enjoy each other. So, it’s something good and then were doing something that the public can see what was Charles Tullos – Forman of the Restoration Team

Tullos also shared how great of a feeling it is to educate and let others experience the work of him and his other restoration team members.



