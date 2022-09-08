OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A $9-million dollar project replacing the bridge and dam at Cheniere Lake in western Ouachita Parish encountered a new flood of delays after the recently built dam suffered a breach.

The state Department of Transportation and Development was working this week to determine the cause of the breach. According to Thomas Marshall Hill, a district engineer administrator for DOTD’s Monroe office, Hill estimated the cause of the failure would be known within the next two weeks.

Contractors are back working on the bridge now we had a blow out on that spillway and so we have Geo Technical Engineers looking at how we can resolve this problem. Marshall Hill- District Engineer Administrator for DOTD’s Monroe office.

The $9.5 million dollar project consists of replacing the existing bridge and parish owned spill way with a brand new bridge and spillway. DOTD estimated the project would be complete sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and development says they wont know when the project will be complete until they receive a recommendation from Geo Technical Engineering back. The $9.5-million project to replace the spillway and bridge began in 2021.