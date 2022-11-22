MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022.

Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers location will be the 19th in Louisiana and will be open seven days a week. Monroe residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, as well as fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes, in addition to Checkers’ famous seasoned fries, which were voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.