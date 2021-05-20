Charges dropped against two officers accused in death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Hinds County judge dismissed all charges against two police officers who were on trial for second-degree murder in the death of George Robinson, of Jackson.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Judge Faye Peterson said the state failed to present evidence that Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley acted criminally in the detainment of the 62-year-old Robinson in January 2019.

The state medical officer said Robinson died two days after the incident with police from multiple blunt head injuries.

George Robinson's fam speaking out, after charges were dropped for two JPD officers accused of his murder.



He is said to die from blunt force trauma.



"He might have been slow to get out the car… oversensitive to pull him out… they know they murdered my brother."@WJTV pic.twitter.com/KRhmzGcAtT — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) May 20, 2021

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said the decision surprised him.

“Significant evidence was presented. … Three eyewitnesses identified that officers did body-slam Mr. Robinson. Medical professionals … acknowledged that Mr. Robinson died of blunt force trauma,” he said.

Robinson’s sister, Bettersten Wade, said she wasn’t going to hate anyone but did hate what happened to her brother.

The officers said Robinson failed to comply when asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Wade said he would have obeyed but was moving slowly because of a recent stroke.

Barney and Lampley, along with Anthony Fox, were indicted by a grand jury in August 2020. Fox is expected to appear in court at a later date. There’s no word on how Thursday’s ruling could affect Fox’s trial.

Fox and Barney currently work for the Clinton Police Department, and Lampley still works with the Jackson Police Department. He was reassigned to a desk job.

Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher released a statement about the verdict in the trial.