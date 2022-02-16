LAS VEGAS (WGNO) — The Las Vegas Metro Police listed an additional charge for Alvin Kamara in regards to the brutal nightclub beating given by Kamara and at least three other men believed to have been involved.

The New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back was named the suspect in the one-sided, multi-person beatdown of Darnell Greene that occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Drai’s After Hours at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Kamara was in town to participate in the NFL’s annual Pro Bowl game, his fifth, the following day.

The State of Nevada has added Conspiracy to Commit Battery to the 26-year-old Kamara, who had already been charged with Battery Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm. The new charge is considered a gross misdemeanor, while the original charge is listed as a felony.

According to WGNO’s Nexstar sister station, KLAS in Las Vegas, the three other men have been identified as Percy Ahmaad Harris, Christopher Lammons, and Darrin Christopher Young, according to court records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

Records show Harris and Young appeared in court Monday. Meanwhile, an arrest warrant was active for Lammons as of Tuesday night with a bail of $5,000.

Lammons is a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kamara was set to appear in court on Monday afternoon, but his initial hearing was rescheduled for March 8.

There is no word yet on when the other men could appear before the judge.