BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session.

Other new laws include several overhauling regulation of medical marijuana. And one allows military veterans and active-duty troops in Louisiana will to carry concealed handguns without permits. Another doubles fines for speeders on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge. Still another prohibits discrimination on the job, in housing or at school based on the way a person’s hair is styled.