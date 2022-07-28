TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Central Arkansas Development Council in Texarkana, Arkansas, is helping low-income residents pay their high electrical bills.

With residents seeing higher than average utility bills, council leaders say the need is greater now than in the past.

“Families are getting hit hard everywhere they turn, and it’s not just electricity, but everywhere they turn. So any type of assistance is helpful,” said Paul Wells with CADC.

They determine the amount of assistance based on the individual’s needs. The program will continue across the area until they run out of funds.

Offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Those interested in the program can find information on how to apply for assistance and eligibility requirements here.