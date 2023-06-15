MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The center for children and families in Monroe works with child trafficking victims and they have been seeing a rise in cases here in Northeast Louisiana. The center for children and families’ services works very closely with local law enforcement and is alerted whenever there is a case of child trafficking is brought forward.

The processes now in the state of Louisiana is that we receive the referrals as the regional care coordinator, and we set up teams that are on the cases for these kids and we assess their current situation to figure out what resources they need. Peyton Parker, regional care coordinator for child trafficking.

Sex trafficking has been found not only online and, on the streets, but also in legitimate businesses like restaurants and motels. In the year 2022 The Northeast Louisiana Regional Care Coordinator received 38 victims of confirmed and suspected trafficking the target ages were 12-17 years old, and the majority of the kids were females, but we do see males.

Peyton says one way to help prevent your child from falling into trafficking is being aware of online exploitation.

You want to monitor who they’re talking to, if their talking to strangers you want to warn them about the danger of talking with strangers. You also want to be mindful of the people they hang around and the ages of the people they hang around and the age of the person they’re in a relationship with. Peyton Parker, regional care coordinator for child trafficking.

For more information on child trafficking here in Northeast Louisiana visit standforhope.org



























