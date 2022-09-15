EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, September 15, The Salvation Army of El Dorado celebrates its centennial milestone with “Love Beyond 100 Years,” a two-day open house for the community.

The open house gave community members insight into everything the army does for the community.

“We are just excited that the word is out there. People are coming to see us and see what we are doing actually do at the salvation army,” explains Major Joanna Robinson.

In July, a total of 5,016 meals were served compared to last year serving 3,157 meals. Last year’s meal count was 27,725 to this year’s total of 50,653 meals.

The army’s staff will be giving tours to anyone interested on Friday, September 16, from 11 until 2.