El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday May 21, Delek Oil, an El Dorado based refinery, celebrated 100 years since its doors first opened in 1922.

Lion Oil Company first opened in 1922, since then it’s has expanded and is now owned by Delek Oil.

Decades of workers gathered for the celebration. Most of them have come and gone from the refinery, but they will never forget the memories made there.

Ken Rudder, who worked at Lion Oil Refinery for 50 years said, “It’s a part of history that I never thought I’d see! It’s about all the support that goes into making Lion Oil what it is.”

The event brought together workers, present to past, their families and numerous local non-profits to the main stage of Murphy Arts District. It was a great way for the community to come together and celebrate.