Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — August is a more active time for things like parents doing back to school shopping or kids starting camps with a couple sports kicking back up. It’s also the time to celebrate black business owners and the path they’ve carved for other owners coming up.

Louisiana is in the top half of the United Stated in terms of total number of black owned businesses. A lot of young entrepreneurs are sometimes hesitant to start their own profession, owners like Dr. Maquista Williams says he gives out not only suits at his shop, but advice for other potential black owners in the community.

“In Louisiana, just to be an entrepreneur, you get to show people especially young people that don’t know they can do this, and even adults that don’t know they can do this. You just got to step out on faith and do it.” Dr. Maquista Williams, Co-Owner of Phirst Impressions Men’s wear.

Black owned businesses continue to grow nationwide, and people like Williams want others to not be afraid to step out and carve your path in the world.