WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— We here at KTVE/KARD are celebrating 16 years with Chief Meteorologist of the Ark-La-Miss Jarod Floyd. Sixteen years is a long time to be employed at one job. So, we appreciate the dedication, guidance and all of Jarod’s hard work to keep this area informed and up-to-date when it comes to weather, especially severe weather. Here’s to 16 years at KTVE/KARD and we are grateful to still have you with us!