Cedar Creek head of school announces immediate retirement

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday October 8, Cedar Creek School in Ruston has announced that former Head of School for 30 years Andrew Yepson has retired effective immediately.

Per our content partners at The News Star, Yepson is being replaced by Assistant Principal of Academics Cindy Hampton, a 27 year veteran at the school. Hampton will operate on an interim basis and the school will continue their search for a new principal.

The lawsuit comes hot on the heels of a hot button issue involving bullying, after parents of a former student filed a lawsuite against the school for failing to protect their child from bullying and sexual battery.

“I am honored and excited to lead Cedar Creek School, and I recognize that we are in challenging times,” Hampton said. “I look forward to working closely with our entire staff and Board of Directors to ensure and reinforce that we have a safe, secure and sustainable educational environment for all students.”