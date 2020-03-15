CDC Recommendation: Mass gatherings of 50 or more people to be avoided for 8 weeks

ATLANTA, Ga. (03/15/2020) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending for the next eight weeks, any gathering across the United States that consists of more than 50 people be canceled or postponed.

The organization says large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

Examples of large events and mass gatherings include:

Conferences

Festivals

Parades

Concerts

Sporting events

Weddings

These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

The CDC recommends that events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

For more information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.