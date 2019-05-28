CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear gets stuck inside Missouri church, authorities working to remove it

(5/28/19) EUREKA, Mo. (NBC) — The last place you probably think you’ll see a live bear is in church but this guy managed to get stuck inside one in Missouri.

The bear became trapped inside the Most Sacred Heart Parish Catholic church in Eureka, Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

Video shared on the Eureka community Facebook page shows the bear just inside the doors of the church.

It paws at the door, runs from side to side trying to get out of the window, then tries to jump up to make its escape.

The post said the bear was probably upset to find out he missed the church’s famous fish fry!

Although the clip is short, officials at the Eureka Police Department confirmed it is in fact real.

