CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post about a voting brochure that circulated through text messages on Sunday, April 24, 2022. According to deputies, this brochure, pictured below, has not been issued by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department or any of their affiliates.

Screenshot of brochure which claims to be from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department, courtesy of their Facebook