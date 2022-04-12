CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Catahoula Parish School District Facebook page, the school system is preparing for the 2nd Annual Rapides Foundation Forum and Honors Banquet. The banquet will be held on May 9, 2022, at the Block High School Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. The district reported that the deadline for scholarships and RSVPs will be on April 20, 2022.

It is also collecting funds from local businesses for the scholarship program that was implemented last year. All donations will provide individual scholarships for students and will be drawn on a random basis at the banquet. Senior students on the university pathway with a cumulative ‘A’ average for all high school credits through the mid-term of their senior year will be invited to the banquet and be eligible to win one or more scholarships, depending on the donations collected.

According to the post, in 2021, each student attendee won two scholarships.

Donations are tax-deductible. All checks should be made out to the Catahoula Parish School Board (CPSB). Businesses that want to make donations should mail them to CPSB, Attn: Christi, P.O. Box 690, Harrisonburg, La., 71340.

Donating businesses are allowed to invite two people to attend the banquet to present their scholarships. Anyone mailing a donation should include the names of people who will represent the business.

For updates or more information visit the Catahoula Parish School District Facebook page.