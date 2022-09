CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM.

As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.