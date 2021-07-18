Cassidy releases statement on ICE immigrant dropoff in Shreveport

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., attends a Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing on improving the VA’s infrastructure, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Since President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on his infrastructure agenda this week, he has reached out to other senators from both parties, including Sen. Cassidy, in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 18, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement about the approximately 80 Haitian immigrant drop off in Shreveport, Louisiana by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with little notice to local and state officials.

“The White House cannot dump groups of Haitian refugees into Louisiana communities with nowhere to go, no photo ID, and no money. It appears Washington told ICE to just ‘send them somewhere,’ and apparently gave little to no notice to state and local officials. Horrible mismanagement. Do President Biden and Vice President Harris care about communities, immigrants, and controlling the border?” said Dr. Cassidy.

According to KTBS, there are similar drop offs in communities all over Mississippi and Louisiana.