Carver Elementary student, only Kindergarten student to maintain 4.0 GPA every 9 weeks

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– If you ask 6-year-old King Weeks what kindergarten was like this past year; he’d simply say, “a breeze”.

Weeks soared through kindergarten at Carver Elementary School in Monroe, being the only kindergarten student to maintain a 4.0 GPA throughout the entire school year.

Weeks says his classmates, his teacher- Mrs. Robinson, Coach Howard, his grandparents, mother and big sister were his biggest supporters.

“King Weeks is such an amazing person! I have been a teacher for 11 years. This was my first year teaching kindergarten”, said Erica Robinson, Weeks kindergarten teacher. “I was so impressed by the skills that King already had. He came into the classroom reading very well. He was also excellent at solving basic math facts”, she added.

Weeks says he loves Mrs. Robinson and he is proud of her as well for doing such a great job this year. “I am so proud of how hard she worked to make sure we got to first grade, and I hope she feels great!”, said Weeks.

At the graduation/award ceremony, Weeks racked up on awards and certificates.

“King earned awesome grades in all subjects. He achieved a 4.0 GPA every nine weeks. He scored higher than 95% of kindergarten students nationally on the Star Test! Based on his grades, attendance and class participation, I definitely see King continuing academic excellence! He was an absolute leader in my class and I know that he will continue to excel! It was an absolute honor and pleasure to be his teacher!

Over the summer break, Weeks says he plans to play a lot of Fortnite, visit his grandparents and read as many books as he can.