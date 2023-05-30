NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have identified two vehicles of interest in connection to the deaths of Jadiamond Jones and Imani Williams, two 20-year-old women who were shot and killed in the Tremé area.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting was first reported around 1:31 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

At the scene, police said they found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, but both died shortly after.

The victims were later identified as Jones and Williams.

Jones, a mother of two, was expecting to graduate from Nunez Community College less than a week after her death. Williams was a sophomore business management major at Southern University.

NOPD investigators said they’ve now identified two cars of interest in connection to their deaths. Both cars could be Hondas. They’re both dark grey with dark tint.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or homicides can call NOPD Homicide Detective Chris Puccio at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

Latest Posts