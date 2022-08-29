Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police, at approximately 8:30 AM, on August 29, 2022, a school resource officer for Carroll High School received information that a student was on campus with a handgun. Shortly after the information was received, the school resource officer located the student and placed him in custody.

A handgun was located on the 14-year-old male student. The student was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus, and Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile. The student has since been booked into the Green Oaks Detention Center.

Around 11 AM on the same day, a tip was received that another student at Carroll Junior High School was in possession of a weapon. According to officers, they located another 14-year-old male student and discovered a weapon in his backpack.

The student was taken into custody at the Green Oaks Detention Center and charged with weapon offenses.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 29, 2022, Carroll Junior High School was placed on a temporary lockdown due to precautionary measures. According to officials, all students and staff are safe.