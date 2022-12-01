MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the Thanksgiving holiday season, Carroll High School’s CASE Committee, in conjunction with local grocery stores, was able to help several families enjoy a nutritious Thanksgiving meal. According to Carroll High School’s principal Dr. Eric Davis, the school and local grocery stores also donated gift cards to families in need.
The local grocery stores included Mac’s Fresh Marker, Super 1 Foods, Brookshire’s, and Walmart.
As principal of Carroll High School, I was elated to be able to offer these gift cards for our students that were in need. We appreciate the efforts of our community grocery stores for their generous acts of love during this holiday season. CASE is comprised of local and national alumni and friends devoted to supporting success and excellence for the students at Carroll High School.Dr. Eric Davis, Principal of Carroll High School