MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the Thanksgiving holiday season, Carroll High School’s CASE Committee, in conjunction with local grocery stores, was able to help several families enjoy a nutritious Thanksgiving meal. According to Carroll High School’s principal Dr. Eric Davis, the school and local grocery stores also donated gift cards to families in need.

The local grocery stores included Mac’s Fresh Marker, Super 1 Foods, Brookshire’s, and Walmart.