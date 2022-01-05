Car accident leads to the arrest of Monroe man on gun charges, police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Monroe Police observed a traffic accident on the 3100 block of Louisville Avenue. As officers approached the scene, they noticed an individual exit the Red Mercury Grand Marquis that was involved in the accident and attempt to flee the scene.

According to officers, the individual looked back at the patrol unit as he continued to run away from the scene. After officers pursued the individual and gave he multiple verbal commands for the suspect to get on the ground, the individual was forced on the ground and handcuffed by officers.

Officers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Nicholas Jon Christopher Webb. Once officers searched Webb, they discovered a concealed Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun inside of his left pants pocket.

Webb was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Resisting an Officer.