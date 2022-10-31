Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Captain D’s located on Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with an employee who mentioned that she and 59-year-old Sharona Wyatt Davis have been arguing with each other for multiple months.

According to police, the victim went on to mention that she was taking out the trash when she walked by Davis and bumped her. Davis allegedly began fighting the victim and the two were separated by their co-workers.

The victim went on to the back of the restaurant with their boss and Davis went to the front of the establishment. The victim mentioned that she then saw Davis allegedly grab a knife, and walk toward her.

Employees stepped in to de-escalate the situation. According to a witness, Davis walked through the kitchen door with a knife and other employees took the knife away from Davis.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Simple Battery and Aggravated Assault. She was released on bond later that day.