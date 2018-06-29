Capital Gazette shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CNN)

(CNN) - A man who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper is accused of opening fire into the newsroom and killing five people Thursday.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in what police called a "targeted attack" on the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Ramos, 38, is scheduled to have a bail hearing late Friday morning in Annapolis.

On Thursday afternoon, a gunman entered the building where the Capital Gazette is housed, armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades and opened fire, police said. The suspect was found hiding under a desk in the building, Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh told CNN. He was taken into police custody and was being interviewed Thursday night by criminal investigators, said William Krampf, acting chief of the Anne Arundel County police.

"It's clear that (Ramos) had a longstanding grievance against the Capital (Gazette) and various individuals who worked there, resulting from reporting that they had done," leading to a 2012 defamation lawsuit that was later dismissed, Schuh told CNN on Friday morning.

The five slain were Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; Rob Hiaasen, 59, an assistant editor; John McNamara, 56, a staff writer; Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant; and Wendi Winters, 65, who worked in special publications.

Three others were taken to hospitals after the attack.