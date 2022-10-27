EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years.

“I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker.

Jackson is described as a 22-year-old black female with brown eyes, 5’2″, and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen around 9:30 pm near S. Roselawn Ave. Police reports confirm that her home was broken into twice in one week.

“One minute she was there… one minute she wasn’t but I really would like to see Iesha Jackson, my daughter, again.”

Two men were arrested in connection to Iesha’s disappearance. Charges were dismissed for one individual but charges still stand for 46-year-old Kenneth Lee for extortion after he allegedly solicited $8,000 from Jackson’s family for information on her whereabouts.

Now the community is rallying together to bring awareness to the missing individuals in Union County.

“Ieshia is the one that prompted me to look into what’s going on in the county I live in. I saw her face and I just wanted to bring attention and awareness to her and it prompted me to see what other families are suffering the same,” said El Dorado resident Rena Borden.

A candlelight vigil for Iesha Jackson will take place on November 14 at the Boys and Girls Club parking lot located at 1210 N. West Ave in El Dorado.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 863-4141 or submit a tip online here.