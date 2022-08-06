Ouachita County, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Camden celebrated a full day of outdoor events for the entire family on Saturday, July 6. The 6th Annual Big Bass Fishing Tournament, a two-person scramble golf tournament, disc golf and softball tournament all took place throughout the city.

The event served as an introduction to the first Lemonade Day. Eleven students in sixth through eighth grade learned to own and operate their own stands, and also learned how to set business goals and budget.

Community members were able to support the youth by purchasing a refreshing cup of lemonade.

Charlotte Young said, “This is the first time this program has been done in the state of Arkansas!”

Big Bass Fishing Tournament

Anglers competed for $10,000 worth of prize money.

Keith Green with Arkansas Bass Team Trail said, “Around sixty boats, so we’ll get a good turnout down here. They can catch five fish and we weigh them up. Whoever has the biggest five fish wins the overall prize.”

Below are the winners of this year’s tournament.

First place winners:

Kenny Baugh & David Norton weighed in at 13 pounds and took home $5,000.

Second place:

Jason Nichols & Jerod Kyzers weighed in at 12.16 pounds.

Third place:

Joe & Michael Morgan weighed in at 12.02 pounds.