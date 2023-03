CAMDEN, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) –The Spring Break Staycation event for Ouachita County Students hosted by the Camden Police Department is having another day of fun!

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Carnes Park there will be an epic Whipped Cream Pie Eating Contest starting at 6:30 PM. There will also be an outdoor movie on a giant blow-up screen, starting after the Pie Eating Contest. Popcorn will be provided while supplies last. The featured movie for the evening is Peter Rabbit!