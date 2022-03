CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department’s Facebook page, police reported that 17-year-old Iris Maricela Rvas of Camden, Arkansas was reported as a runaway on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

If anyone has any information regarding Rvas’ whereabouts call the Camden Police Department at (870)-836-5755. Police said that all calls will be kept confidential.