CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate.

A debate to be held at The Word Family Church Christian Life Center on Monday, November 28, 2022, was posted to Mayor Lott’s Facebook page. Lott challenged Young to the debate in two separate live posts on Facebook.

The two candidates previously participated in a debate in September 2022. Young has informed news outlets that she will be releasing a statement this afternoon.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more becomes available.