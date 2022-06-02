WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 700 block of Zodie Sims Road in reference to an anonymous complaint about illegal narcotics being used or sold at the residence. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner, 39-year-old Tabitha Nicole Kelley.

According to authorities, Kelley stated she is the only person who lives at the residence, but she currently had a friend visiting her home. Kelley gave deputies consent to search the residence and they noticed her friend, 60-year-old Jesse Conley Jr., who was sitting on the bed next to a clear bag of methamphetamine.

During their search, authorities located a black magnetic box containing approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine, a silver briefcase containing two handguns, and another magnetic box in the bedroom that contained marijuana and hydrocodone tablets. Kelley took ownership of the handguns and marijuana; however, she denied the methamphetamine and hydrocodone tablets. Conley advised deputies that he uses methamphetamine, but the methamphetamine found in the residence did not belong to him.

Tabitha Kelley

Jesse Conley, Jr.

Kelley and Conley were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Kelley was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Conley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

As of June 2, 2022, Kelley and Conley have been released from jail.