Calhoun: OPSO is seeking assistance from the public in identifying suspect

Calhoun, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a business burglary that occurred at a convenience store in Calhoun.

Officials say that it occurred at Kuntry Korneron on US Highway 80. The burglary was reported on June 26, 2021.

The photo on the screen, taken by surveillance cameras, shows the suspect breaking into the convenience store wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, gloves, and face covering.

Officials say the suspect gained entry by breaking the front glass door.

According to officials the suspect proceed to take a large amount of various brands of cigarettes from inside the store, then he fled the store on foot heading for I-20.

Crystal Thomas, a Calhoun resident, says she feels bad this is happening in her community.

“I really feel bad about it because we haven’t been having these things go on. I mean, the more that’s coming, it’s like, the more things are going on.” Says Thomas. “Now that it’s getting larger, you know, the more different people are coming here from all over and it seems like it is, you know, you would expect for it to get better but it’s only getting worse.” Says Thomas

We tried to speak to the owner of the local convenience store, but he refused to make any comments in order to protect his business.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect or have any information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200