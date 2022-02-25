WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by faculty at a local high school of possible explicit photographs and sexual conversation sent by an adult student on Snapchat.

Authorities made contact with the juvenile victim. The victim allowed deputies to view a screen recording of the explicit photograph.

Deputies observed the message sent to the victim and identified the suspect as 18-year-old Hunter E. Wages. In the message, officers discovered that Wages sent the victim a photograph from the waist down exposing his genital area.

According to the victim, they didn’t have a copy of the conversation but Wages sent the photograph while asking the victim if they could help him out sexually. The victim also mentioned that Wages told them numerous times that he wished to have sex with them.

Authorities made contact with Wages and read him his Miranda Rights. Wages admitted to taking pictures of his genital area, but he didn’t mean to send it to the victim.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Wages was charged with Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.