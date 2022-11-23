Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit arrived at a residence on Dianne Street in West Monroe, La. to serve an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Charles Alfred Strange III. As agents made contact with Strange, he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue Dodge Journey on the premises.

Authorities went on to secure Strange in handcuffs and began searching him. During the search, they discovered nearly 80 grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone tablets.

According to agents, they read Strange his Miranda Rights and transported him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

His bond was set at $22,000.