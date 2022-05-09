COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 10 AM, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office will have a public meeting at the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is located on 201 Main Street, Suite 2 in Columbia, La.
Photo courtesy of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office