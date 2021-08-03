Caldwell Parish School board requiring students to wear a mask to start the school year

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)-The Caldwell Parish School board has announced that they are requiring students ages five and up to wear mask until September first. One local parent says he believes that the mask will help keep students safe in school.

Duane Crews Caldwell parent “I want my son to be able to go to school every day and if he has to wear a mask that’s just part of it. “

Duane Crews is a resident of Caldwell parish and says his son will be starting high school this year. Although some parents may not agree with the school boards decisions Mr. Crews says that precautions are needed to keep children safe.

Duane Crews Caldwell parent “I know it’s an inconvenience, I don’t like wearing them myself, but I have to all the time no one enjoys wearing them I don’t think, but drastic times calls for drastic measures”

Crew’s son along with other students in Caldwell’s school district will wear mask until the start of September. Mr. Crews says he’d rather his son be in school with a mask than at home learning virtually

Duane Crews “They had to wear them all of last year, but it was better than sitting at home by himself than going virtually. His grades slid a little bit during the virtual learning, but they increased and improved dramatically when he was back in school his was much happier

The Caldwell Parish superintendent couldn’t be reached for a comment ,but we will keep you updated with this story on air and online.