WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road.

According to authorities, they located the truck on the 2300 block of Jonesboro Road and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies identified the driver as 47-year-old Larry Alvin Hall of Clarks, La.

Hall allegedly refused to exit the vehicle when deputies commanded him to do so. Hall then drove away from deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase. He went on to repeatedly stop and drive away from authorities until they were able to use a spike strip to completely stop the truck on Highway 34.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, Hall played loud music and pressed the gas pedal to rev the engine. Hall was then placed under arrest.

Hall went on to complain about injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, Hall allegedly looked at deputies and stated, “Wait until we get outside. I’m looking at a dead man.”

Hall was medically cleared and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, and Threatening a Public Official.