SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of Shreveport’s 32nd homicide victim of 2023.

Lil’Charles Johnson was shot multiple times near the corner of Monkhouse Drive and Interstate Drive. The shooting occurred just after 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Johnson was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died at 12:09 a.m.

He was 24 years old.

Johnson was allegedly shot by his brother when they became involved in a dispute at the bus stop.

The Shreveport Police Department is still investigating the shooting, and an autopsy has been ordered.