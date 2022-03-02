BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Bee season depends largely on temperature and the seasonal patterns of flowers. After hibernating over the winter, bees awaken in time to collect pollen and nectar from their preferred plants; flowering plants also bloom in correspondence with the arrival of their most effective pollinators.

In March, winter comes to an end, but the adult bee population is also at its lowest. This is when the queen starts to ramp up egg production. At this point, the food supply is running short, and there will be more mouths to feed when the eggs hatch. We start to see the first flowers blossom in April. Accordingly, the first bees make their appearance to get a head start on nectar collection. This is when bee season really starts.

However, before having a successful colony there are a few steps and equipment to endure. In order to start a colony a hive needs to be built within a spacious area that is not prone to flooding while also be very accessible to the beekeepers. Then once the hives are built, additional safety equipment is needed such as a beekeeper suit, gloves , and a smoker. After all of the necessary steps are taken to become a beekeeper, then once can proceed to grow a successful colony. For more information on beekeeping in Northeast Louisiana, visit Northeast Louisiana beekeepers association

https://www.facebook.com/groups/LouisianaBeekeepersAssociation