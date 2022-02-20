The final: Tech 5, Wichita State 3

The star: Greg Martinez

The stat: 13 K's for Tech pitching

The streak: W3

The record: 3-0

The 56 game pace: 56-0

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Stressless would not be the first word to come to mind when describing Louisiana Tech baseball’s opening weekend series with Wichita State.

The Dogs defeated the Shockers 5-3 on Sunday to close out the opening weekend a perfect 3-0. Now a date with No. 8 LSU looms as the Tigers will make their first trip back to Ruston in 24 years.

An LSU team that is fresh off a weekend in which they scored 51 runs in a three-game dismemberment of Maine.

Back in Ruston, the Bulldogs were powered by some opportune hitting and a pitching staff that struck out 13 Sunday.

“We talk about dominating average plays and we did that again, just one error all weekend. It was timely hitting and executing things because we had to do some different stuff because it was not a hitters day” said Bulldogs skipper Lane Burroughs following Sunday’s win.

Tech left fielder Philip Matulia started the scoring on a pitcher’s friendly day at the Love Shack by exploding on a 99 mph fastball from Shockers starting pitcher Will Stevens. The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Kansas City averaged a fastball at 97.4 mph in his 2+ innings of work.

Philip Matulia turns on a 99 mph fastball from Will Stevens and launches it off the scoreboard in right.



1-0 Tech in the first — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 20, 2022

After the Shockers tied the game the very next half-inning, a hit by a pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Tech center fielder Cole McConnell who bounced one through the hole between second and first to drive in two runners. Philip Matuila would score on a wild pitch later in the inning to give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.

It was the bullpen that came to the rescue for Louisiana Tech in the fifth inning. After Wichita State loaded the bases with no outs, Bulldog skipper Lane Burroughs turned to Greg Martinez who would surrender two runs, but limit the damage in the inning.

Martinez got his first win of the season after going three innings allowing just two hits and striking out four of the 11 batters he faced

“Our pitchers were shoving the ball in the strike zone all weekend.” Burroughs said.

It wasn’t just the bat of Philip Matulia that shined on Sunday. His arm may have saved the day for Kyle Crigger and the Bulldogs. With two on and no outs in the eighth inning, Sawyre Thornhill poked a base hit into left field, Shockers leadoff hitter Brock Rodden, who started the inning with a walk rounded third and looked to cut the Bulldog lead down to one. Matulia had other ideas as he charged the ball and threw a one-hop strike to Jorge Corona at home plate to cut down the runner and swing the momentum.

“If that doesn’t happen, it gets real hairy real quick” said Burroughs referencing Matulias’ play.

Philip Matulia with a cannon from left field guns down Brock Rodden trying to score.



Huge first out for the Bulldogs — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 20, 2022

All eyes now turn to Wednesday as Louisiana Tech will welcome No. 8 LSU to Ruston for the first time since 1997.

This will be the first weekday game the Bulldogs have played in over a year with games only played on the weekend in 2021.

“They’re probably going to like the fact that we won’t have to practice multiple times this week. I’d rather play than practice.” Burroughs said jokingly about preparing those who have not yet played a weekday game.

LSU's offense has scored FIFTY runs in THREE games.



They come to Ruston Wednesday.



Quoting the great philosopher Terrell Owens, getcha popcorn ready https://t.co/1xmK5Wd7bk — Steven Pappas (@StevenPappas_TV) February 20, 2022

First pitch for Wednesday’s sold-out matchup between Louisiana Tech and LSU is 6 p.m.